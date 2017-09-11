Home » Featured Stories, News » Bryan Councilman And Bryan Woman Will Not Be Prosecuted On Domestic Violence Assault Charges

Bryan Councilman And Bryan Woman Will Not Be Prosecuted On Domestic Violence Assault Charges

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, September 11th, 2017

Last December, Bryan city councilman Reuben Marin and a local woman were arrested on domestic violence related assault charges.

Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson said the decision was made two weeks ago not to pursue prosecution of Marin and Valerie Mendoza.

Anderson says that’s after both parties completed requirements by his office and both signed non-prosecution agreements.

Marin’s lawyer, Cameron Reynolds, says Marin completely the county attorney’s requirements quickly and regrets what happened.

Reynolds says Marin is ready to move on and do his job representing the city of Bryan.

Click below for interviews WTAW’s Bill Oliver did with Rod Anderson and Cameron Reynolds.

090617-Rod-Anderson.mp3

 

090617-Cameron-Reynolds.mp3

 

Click HERE for to read the arrest story from December 2016.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118818

Posted by on Sep 11 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-