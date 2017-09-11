Bryan Councilman And Bryan Woman Will Not Be Prosecuted On Domestic Violence Assault Charges

Last December, Bryan city councilman Reuben Marin and a local woman were arrested on domestic violence related assault charges.

Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson said the decision was made two weeks ago not to pursue prosecution of Marin and Valerie Mendoza.

Anderson says that’s after both parties completed requirements by his office and both signed non-prosecution agreements.

Marin’s lawyer, Cameron Reynolds, says Marin completely the county attorney’s requirements quickly and regrets what happened.

Reynolds says Marin is ready to move on and do his job representing the city of Bryan.

Click below for interviews WTAW’s Bill Oliver did with Rod Anderson and Cameron Reynolds.

