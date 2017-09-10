Sunday Fire At BTU Substation Causes Power Outage

Sunday Fire At BTU Substation Causes Power OutageFeatured Stories, News Sunday, September 10th, 2017
At least 6,800 BTU electric customers in Bryan were without power Sunday following a fire at the substation on William Joel Bryan Parkway near Villa Maria Road.
The cause of the fire to a substation breaker has not been determined. According to a city official, no one was at the substation when the fire started and there were no injuries.
The fire was reported at 12:23 p.m. One hour later, power was restored to some customers. Service was totally restored around 2 p.m. Those still without power were asked to call BTU at 979-822-3777.
Power was restored by BTU crews who redirected electricity from other feeder lines.
During the outage, police reminded motorists to consider intersections without working traffic signals as four way stops.
