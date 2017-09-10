Sunday Fire At BTU Substation Causes Power Outage

At least 6,800 BTU electric customers in Bryan were without power Sunday following a fire at the substation on William Joel Bryan Parkway near Villa Maria Road.

The cause of the fire to a substation breaker has not been determined. According to a city official, no one was at the substation when the fire started and there were no injuries.

The fire was reported at 12:23 p.m. One hour later, power was restored to some customers. Service was totally restored around 2 p.m. Those still without power were asked to call BTU at 979-822-3777.

Power was restored by BTU crews who redirected electricity from other feeder lines.

During the outage, police reminded motorists to consider intersections without working traffic signals as four way stops.