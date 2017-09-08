UPDATE: Bryan Police Identify Man Who Was Shot To Death Friday At Williamson Park

Bryan police identified the man who was shot and killed as 19 year old Johnathan Albert Cordell Munoz of Bryan.

There are no further updates at this time.

Update Friday 2:10 p.m. from Bryan police:

On September 8, 2017 just before noon Officers responded to the 2400 block of Roundtree for a shooting.

Officers responded to the area and found a male shooting victim.

Officers attempted CPR but the male was deceased.

At this time the Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit are interviewing potential witnesses and processing the crime scene.

Rountree is closed near the trailer park entrance to Williamson Dr.

Williamson Dr is closed from Rountree to Bomber.

The park is closed as well. Please avoid the area.

We ask that anyone with information about these offenses contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Original story:

Bryan police are investigating a death at Williamson Park Friday afternoon.

WTAW News will provide more information as it is released by BPD.