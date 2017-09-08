Two Local Drivers Return To Jail

A Bryan man’s third arrest since Memorial Day weekend is for drunk driving that resulted in knocking out the traffic signals most of Wednesday at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A witness told College Station police they saw a vehicle driving down the center grass median during the midnight hour Wednesday before striking the signal. A second witness reported seeing the driver throw out a can of beer. According to online records, 26 year old Gabriel Gonzalez was arrested on two weeks ago and on May 24th for driving with an invalid license. Gonzalez remained in the Brazos County jail as of Friday morning. Repairs to the traffic signals took 16 hours, causing backups during the morning and afternoon commutes. City of College Station traffic engineering staff told police stop signs were in place between Wednesday between 2 a.m. and 4 p.m. Since then, temporary signals have been in place. It will take between 10 and 20 weeks until the items are received in order to install the permanent replacement signals.

A Bryan woman is back in jail for the fourth time this year. That’s after a Bryan policeman saw a SUV at Sims and MLK Wednesday morning with a smashed out windshield and heard a very loud exhaust. The SUV stopped at Highway 21 and 17th Street. 30 year old Elvira Oliva was still in jail as of Friday morning, following her arrest for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions. According to online records, among Oliva’s 17 arrests in 12 years was one in January where the Bryan city marshall took her to jail on 14 warrants.