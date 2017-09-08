Get To Aggie Game Day

Texas A&M Transportation Services and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute work every year to improve the Aggie football game day transportation experience.

Debra Hoffman, from Transportation Services, said there are a wide variety of options for getting to Kyle Field from premium across the street, made in advance reservations for Cain Garage to completely free options such as riding the park and ride shuttles from downtown Bryan and Get to the Grid shuttles.

For parking on campus, there are a wide variety of options for making advanced reservations in the Destination Aggieland App or from their website, transport.tamu.edu.

Pay-upon-arrival parking is available near the Bonfire Memorial, along Agronomy Road and in Research Park.

Free shuttles take fans to and from parking areas, which TTI’s Tim Lomax said is the best bet.

“You can park way out by Bush Library, get on a bus, and get dropped off right in front of the MSC,” said Lomax.

Lomax said if you do choose to drive and park, there are new and longer periods of street closures in place to increase safety near the stadium and for high traffic pedestrian areas.

Road closures begin 4 hours pregame and are: Houston from George Bush Drive; Throckmorton at Lewis Street, West Lamar at Old Main, Joe Routt at Wellborn Road and new-this-year, Olsen from Kimbrough to Rec Sports Drive (between West Campus Garage and Reed Arena).

Nearly all of the previous closures have been expanded in size and time.

Click below to hear Transportation Services’ Peter Lange and TTI’s Tim Lomax visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

PeterLange_TimLomax090717