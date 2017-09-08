Home » Featured Stories, News » Brazos Valley Media Giving Back Says Thanks AGAIN!

Brazos Valley Media Giving Back Says Thanks AGAIN!

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, September 8th, 2017

The partners in Brazos Valley Media Giving Back…Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, and The Eagle…thanks everyone for their contributions to Friday’s Harvey relief efforts.

Trucks from Little Guys Movers loaded your donations of cleaning supplies at The Eagle in Bryan and The Bank and Trust branch at Towerpoint in College Station.

TB&T’s Mike Holmgreen was among those collecting donations from individuals and businesses, and thanked all who participated.

Click below for comments from Mike Holmgreen, visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

090817-Mike-Holmgreen.mp3

 

Photos from the collection site at The Bank & Trust Towerpoint location in College Station.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118777

Posted by on Sep 8 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-