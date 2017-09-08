Brazos Valley Media Giving Back Says Thanks AGAIN!

The partners in Brazos Valley Media Giving Back…Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, and The Eagle…thanks everyone for their contributions to Friday’s Harvey relief efforts.

Trucks from Little Guys Movers loaded your donations of cleaning supplies at The Eagle in Bryan and The Bank and Trust branch at Towerpoint in College Station.

TB&T’s Mike Holmgreen was among those collecting donations from individuals and businesses, and thanked all who participated.

Click below for comments from Mike Holmgreen, visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.