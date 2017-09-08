10th Arrest Of A Member Of A Former Texas A&M Fraternity

A year and two weeks since the death of a Texas A&M fraternity member, a tenth member of the now-dormant chapter has been arrested on drug charges.

22 year old Benjamin Castagno of College Station is accused of having a small amount of marijuana in his room at the former Sigma Nu house.

That followed a search following the death of Anton Gridnev, where an autopsy indicated he died of an accidental overdose of several different types of opiates.

Castagno is out of jail after posting bond.

Six of the former Sigma Nu members who face felony drug charges are scheduled to appear in court September 29th on their motion seeking to suppress evidence.

A seventh is scheduled for a jury trial in November on a misdemeanor charge. And the remaining two have pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges.