Threatening Letter Sent To Kevin Sumlin’s Home

Texas A&M president Michael Young and Athletics Director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement Thursday night upon becoming aware of a threatening letter sent to the home of head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

A&M did not release contents of the letter.

“Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”