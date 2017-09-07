Maybin Lifts Astros Past Mariners; Rangers Split Double-Header With Braves

SEATTLE (AP) – Newly acquired Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston past the Seattle Mariners 5-3 as the Astros completed a three-game sweep to extend their winning streak to seven. Carlos Beltran opened the ninth with a double down the leftfield line off closer Edwin Diaz. Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels, then lofted a 1-0 pitch into the right-field corner for his ninth home run and second game-winner in as many nights.

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s five-run second inning against Cole Hamels and the Braves held off a rally to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 and split a doubleheader. Nomar Mazara had a two-run homer in the nightcap for Texas, which won the first game 12-8 behind four hits from Elvis Andrus. The Rangers are two games behind the Twins in the race for the second AL wild card.