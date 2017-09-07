Hurricane Harvey Donation Drive For Beaumont On Friday

We’ve had an incredible outpouring of support from our listeners in the Brazos Valley who want to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and we’ve got another opportunity for you!

On Friday (9/8) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brazos Valley Media Giving Back (BVMGB) partners will be collecting items to send to Beaumont and other affected areas.

There are two dropoff locations, The Bank and Trust near HEB at Tower Point in South College Station and The Eagle at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Drop off items at either location and our BVMGB volunteers from Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle and KBTX will load trucks provided by Little Guys Movers who will then transport all donations to designated affected areas.

Checks can be made out to “Brazos Valley Media Giving Back”.

HERE’S A LIST OF WHAT WE NEED

• All-purpose cleaning spray

• Dish soap

• Empty spray bottles

• Face/dust masks

• Bleach

• Vinegar

• Buckets

• Gloves (latex, non-latex and work)

• Brooms

• Mops

• Sponges

• Squeegees

• Heavy-duty trash bags

• Laundry detergent

• Paper goods

• Sheetrock knives

• Shovels/rakes

• Tarps

• Crowbars

• Hammers

• Water