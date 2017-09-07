Donation Drive for Beaumont

On Friday, September 8th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brazos Valley Media Giving Back will be collecting items to send to Beaumont and other affected areas at two locations.

The Bank and Trust near HEB at Tower Point in South College Station

The Eagle newspaper building,

1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Drop off items at either location and our volunteers from Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle and KBTX will load trucks provided by Little Guys Movers who will then transport all donations to designated affected areas.

Checks can be made out to “Brazos Valley Media Giving Back”

HERE’S A LIST OF WHAT WE NEED

• All-purpose cleaning spray

• Dish soap

• Empty spray bottles

• Face/dust masks

• Bleach

• Vinegar

• Buckets

• Gloves (latex, non-latex and work)

• Brooms

• Mops

• Sponges

• Squeegees

• Heavy-duty trash bags

• Laundry detergent

• Paper goods

• Sheetrock knives

• Shovels/rakes

• Tarps

• Crowbars

• Hammers

• Water