City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, September 7th, 2017
Jared Birkhead, Environmental Operations Supervisor, discussed operations after Harvey, brush and bulky pickup, the next Household Hazardous Waste event, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 7.
Click below to hear Jared Birkhead visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118725
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Sep 7 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.