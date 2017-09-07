Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Thursday, September 7th, 2017

Jared Birkhead, Environmental Operations Supervisor, discussed operations after Harvey, brush and bulky pickup, the next Household Hazardous Waste event, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 7.

Click below to hear Jared Birkhead visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JaredBirkhead090717

