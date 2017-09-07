Candy 95 Wins A NAB Marconi Award!

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) awarded Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 with a Marconi Award Thursday night at the organization’s Radio Show convention in Austin.

Established in 1989, the Marconi recognizes stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards are named after Nobel Prize winner and “Father of Wireless Telegraphy” Guglielmo Marconi.

Candy 95, which won for Small Market of the Year, as “This is the Oscars of radio! Couldn’t be more proud to represent Aggieland!”

The Marconi winners were selected by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy. The academy is made up of general managers, program directors, regional executives, owners, programming consultants and former radio executives from across the country.