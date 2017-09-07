Brazos County Commissioners Decisions & Reactions To Staffing Constable Offices

It is rare when the Brazos County commission does not cast a unanimous vote.

But it happened during Tuesday’s meeting, following an unusually extended debate on adding a deputy requested by precinct three constable J.P. Ingram, who is based on George Bush Drive across from Texas A&M.

Voting for the additional deputy were commissioners Nancy Berry, Irma Cauley, and Steve Aldrich. Voting no were county judge Duane Peters and commissioner Sammy Catalena.

Ingram says the additional deputy will have the added responsibility of dealing with school truancy cases, and as they have time they will serve warrants.

Among those watching the debate and the vote about the deputy constable in precinct 3 was precinct 1 constable Jeff Reeves, who has tried to add a deputy to his staff for five years. Reeves, whose precinct one office is at Wellborn and Rock Prairie, shared his frustration that the county judge and commissioner Aldrich, whose district includes his precinct, have not supported his request.

Aldrich called on the four constables in Brazos County to come back with a unified plan to execute what they’re required to do by the constitution and by the commissioners court.

