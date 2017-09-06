Verlander Shines In Stros Debut; Rangers Rained Out

SEATTLE (AP) – Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Astros debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh for Houston’s first hit in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. With all the attention on Verlander’s first game for a team other than the Detroit Tigers, it was another deadline acquisition that sent Houston to its sixth straight victory. Maybin was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 31.

ATLANTA (AP) – The second game of an interleague series between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers was rained out after a line of severe storms moved across SunTrust Park about the time of the scheduled first pitch. The game will be made up with a doubleheader Wednesday, which is the final appearance in Atlanta for the playoff-contending Rangers.