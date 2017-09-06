U.S. House Approves Harvey Relief After Blocking Tie With Raising The Federal Debt Limit

From The Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Latest on Congress (all times Eastern):

12:35 p.m.

House overwhelmingly backs $7.9B aid package for Harvey victims as US disaster reserves dwindle.

___

10:35 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is rejecting a Democratic idea to tie Harvey aid to a three-month increase in the debt limit.

The Wisconsin Republican told reporters it was a “ridiculous idea” and said this was no time to play politics with the debt ceiling as Texas recovers from the devastation of Harvey and Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said they would back the Harvey aid if it is linked to a three-month debt increase, not the longer term debt hike that Republicans are seeking. Senate Republicans want to link Harvey aid to debt limit increase into 2019 after the midterm elections.

The House is expected to move swiftly on the $7.9 billion package.

__

9:55 a.m.

Capitol Hill’s top Democrats say they’re willing to pair a short-term increase in the government’s borrowing cap with the Harvey aid bill.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York say a three-month increase in the debt limit would help ensure that Congress would tackle health care, immigration and looming budget cuts.

GOP leaders have indicated they want to link a $7.9 billion initial installment of disaster aid with a debt limit increase _ allowing the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills.

The move by Pelosi and Schumer appears aimed at preserving Democratic leverage as Congress confronts a weighty fall agenda.