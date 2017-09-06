Statement From Texas A&M President On DACA

Statement from Texas A&M president Michael Young from the university’s website:

The announcement yesterday by the U.S. Attorney General on plans to rescind the executive order for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) unless Congress acts to pass the legislation has generated a number of questions among our students, faculty, staff, former students and community.

I stand committed to statements made earlier this year and last November, that all students, faculty and staff of Texas A&M University are here legitimately, working and/or pursuing their degrees, and that we benefit from their presence in many ways including scholarship and friendship.

I sincerely hope that the U.S. Congress can find a way through the various considerations to determine a solution that honors the unique circumstances of these young people and their commitment to lawfully pursuing the “American Dream” of education, employment and tangible contributions to our society.

Until then, allow me to include the links below.

Helpful student resources:

The International Student Services website will continue to post updates and contains helpful fact sheets and resources;

Student Counseling Services counselors are available to support emotional and mental well-being

Helpful faculty and staff resources:

Email the Employee Assistance Program – eap@tamu.edu – with questions or concerns related to employment status;

Email eap@tamu.edu to request counseling services and/or consult the EAP web page;

Bookmark the student links provided above and share with students as needed

We know that Aggies take care of Aggies. We are truly blessed to be among the world’s largest and best universities, made stronger still by the students, faculty and staff who join us from countries around the world. Texas A&M University remains firmly committed to our purpose of higher education and those who seek to improve their personal destiny, as well as the destiny of their community, state, nation and the world.