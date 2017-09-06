A Second Student Dies from Drowning at Lake Bryan

Courtesy of Bryan Police Department:

Update:

On September 2, 2017 Shalini Singh, 25 year old female from India, succumbed to her injuries.

Update:

On August 29, 2017 Nikhil Bhatia, 24 year old male from India, succumbed to his injuries. According to reports Bhatia and three friends went to the lake and were swimming when Bhatia and a 25 year old female started to drown. The other two friends flagged down a bystander at the lake. The bystander pulled Bhatia out of the water while the Officer who had arrived on scene pulled the female out. The bystander and the officer performed CPR on the two individuals until other officers and medical personnel arrived. At this time the female is still in very critical condition. All four were International students at Texas A&M.

Original:

On August 26, 2017 just before 6:00 p.m. a Bryan Police Officer was patrolling Lake Bryan when he was flagged down. Two young adults, in their 20s, were swimming in Lake Bryan. An individual that was with them saw the two individuals in distress and swam out to rescue one of the victims. The Officer who arrived rescued the other and treated them at the scene until medical personnel arrived. Both victims were transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital and are both in critical condition.

