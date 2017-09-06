Home » Featured Stories, News » John Raney Announces Running For Re-Election In 2018

John Raney Announces Running For Re-Election In 2018

Courtesy photo of John Raney.

The state representative covering most of Brazos County is running for re-election next year.

John Raney of Bryan has announced seeking a fourth full term.

The owner of Texas Aggieland bookstore won a special election in 2011 to complete an unexpired term.

Raney is secretary of the House Republican caucus, vice-chair of the higher education committee, and a member of the administration and appropriations committees.

