John Raney Announces Running For Re-Election In 2018

The state representative covering most of Brazos County is running for re-election next year.

John Raney of Bryan has announced seeking a fourth full term.

The owner of Texas Aggieland bookstore won a special election in 2011 to complete an unexpired term.

Raney is secretary of the House Republican caucus, vice-chair of the higher education committee, and a member of the administration and appropriations committees.