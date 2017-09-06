John Raney Announces Running For Re-Election In 2018

John Raney Announces Running For Re-Election In 2018Featured Stories, News Wednesday, September 6th, 2017
The state representative covering most of Brazos County is running for re-election next year.
John Raney of Bryan has announced seeking a fourth full term.
The owner of Texas Aggieland bookstore won a special election in 2011 to complete an unexpired term.
Raney is secretary of the House Republican caucus, vice-chair of the higher education committee, and a member of the administration and appropriations committees.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Sep 6 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.