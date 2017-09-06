Elliott’s Suspension Upheld

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) – Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s attorneys say his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case has been upheld, but he will play the opener because of the timing of the arbitrator’s decision. Elliott attorney Jeffrey Kessler said near the end of a hearing in federal court that Elliott’s suspension was sustained by arbitrator Harold Henderson. Elliott can play Sunday night against the New York Giants because the league didn’t want to rush the judge.