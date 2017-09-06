Bryan Police Update

Officer Kelley McKethan of the Bryan police department visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about Thursday’s National Night Out kickoff from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bryan Target store, a retirement reception for two BPD reserve officers Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the police department’s secondary courtroom, an upcoming fundraising golf tournament sponsored by the Bryan police officer’s association, and locations of increased traffic enforcement.

Additional information from BPD about the retirement of two reserve officers:

Officer Lonnie Macik started with the Bryan Police Department as a Reserve Officer in April of 1977. As a Reserve Officer, Officer Macik was instrumental in helping the Bryan Police Department in their Community Oriented Policing Programs. He has assisted in Neighborhood Nuisance Programs, patrol initiatives to improve quality of life in our neighborhoods, and participated in the Christmas Parades and other town events. In 2003 Officer Macik received Reserve Officer of the Year Award and received a Community Service Citation for their service during the 56th Presidential Inauguration in 2009.

Officer Ronnie Schultz started with the Bryan Police Department as a Reserve Officer in January of 1991. As a Reserve Officer, Officer Schultz was instrumental in helping the Bryan Police Department in their Community Oriented Policing Programs. He has assisted in Neighborhood Nuisance Programs, patrol initiatives to improve quality of life in our neighborhoods, and participated in the Christmas Parades and other town events. In 1994 Officer Schultz received Reserve Officer of the Year Award and received a Community Service Citation for their service during the 56th Presidential Inauguration in 2009.

Please come and join us for a retirement reception for Lonnie Macik and Ronnie Schultz on Thursday, September 7th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the Secondary Courtroom at the Bryan Police Department.