Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, September 6th, 2017
Andrew Nelson, Mayor of the City of Bryan, discussed the city budget, the Economic Outlook Conference, USPS suspending service during Hurricane Harvey, and responded to a citizen’s comment about city signage during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 6.
Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
