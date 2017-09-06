Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, September 6th, 2017

Andrew Nelson, Mayor of the City of Bryan, discussed the city budget, the Economic Outlook Conference, USPS suspending service during Hurricane Harvey, and responded to a citizen’s comment about city signage during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 6.

Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

AndrewNelson090617

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118689

Posted by on Sep 6 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-