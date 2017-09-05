Texas A&M Police Looking For Indecent Exposure Suspect

From Texas A&M police:

At approximately 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, a female reported that a man exposed himself when she was walking with her child toward the Becky Gates Children Center.

When she observed him, the suspect was standing outside Garden Apartments Building N on the Texas A&M campus.

The suspect is described as a dark-complexioned male, approximately 5’06” tall, short dark hair, wearing a long sleeve red or maroon colored shirt, blue jeans and approximately 40 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the University Police immediately at (979) 845-2345.