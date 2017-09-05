Port Aransas Observations From WTAW Alum Tom Turbiville

Devastation is a mild description of what hurricane Harvey did in Texas, according to WTAW alum Tom Turbiville.

Shortly after arriving in Port Aransas Monday afternoon, Tom shared his first impressions; which included the spirit of those he saw in the early stages of cleaning up from the town’s first direct hit since 1970.

Tom got a look inside the Port Aransas distribution center to see what they don’t have and what they don’t need.

Tom said there was one lane of traffic between Port A from Corpus, because the other lane was filled with parked electric company trucks and crews working to restore power.

Click below for comments from Tom Turbiville, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.