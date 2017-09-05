“Over The Edge” Fundraiser Benefiting United Way Of The Brazos Valley Is Thursday

Thursday is the second annual “Over The Edge” rappelling fundraiser benefiting United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV).

UWBV president Alison Prince says there is still time to register and collect donations. Go online to overtheedgebrazosvalley.com.

For the second consecutive year, participants will include the Commandant of Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets. Retired General Joe Ramirez told WTAW News the Corps has its largest freshman class and its largest overall class since 1970. And all 12 dorms on the Quad are filled for the first time since 1971.

