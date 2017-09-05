More Detours Around The New Interchange Being Built At FM 2818 & FM 60

From the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Motorists can expect delays near the intersection of FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) and FM 60 (University Drive).

Tuesday (9/5/17) and Wednesday (9/6/17) nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., FM 2818 will be completely closed to traffic under the FM 60 overpass.

This closure is necessary for TxDOT’s (Texas Department of Transportation) contractor to lift and place the bridge beams for the widening of the overpass.

Drivers on FM 2818 will be forced to exit at FM 60 and then will be able to turn onto FM 60 or continue straight to re-enter FM 2818.

Officers will be controlling the intersections on FM 60 to keep traffic flowing and assist FM 2818 traffic trying to cross over FM 60.

Drivers on FM 60 will be forced to merge into 2 lanes, instead of the usual 4 lane configuration, to allow space on top of the bridge for the beam trucks.

Drivers on FM 60 should be prepared to stop due to the officer controlled intersections.

Traffic exiting the airport or coming from the Traditions or Health Science Center area will not be able to access FM 60 East from Turkey Creek Road and will instead need to use the entrance ramp from SH 47.

Message boards will be in place to help drivers with this detour.

This work is part of the construction of the new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at FM 2818 and FM 60. The entire project will widen the bridge and intersections. This will be only the third interchange of this type in the State of Texas.

This project should take approximately 25 months to complete and is on schedule to be completed in early 2019.

More information about the project and a video simulation of the final interchange can be found on the TxDOT website at: http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/bryan/fm60.html