Attempted Armed Robbery

Bryan police responded to the Dollar General, located at 1201 W MLK St., on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for an attempted armed robbery.

According to a statement from BPD, two males with their faces covered entered the store and demanded money.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The suspects did not get any money before fleeing the store in a white older model Toyota Sienna.

No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD or Brazos County Crimestoppers.