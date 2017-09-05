Attempted Armed RobberyFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, September 5th, 2017
Bryan police responded to the Dollar General, located at 1201 W MLK St., on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for an attempted armed robbery.
According to a statement from BPD, two males with their faces covered entered the store and demanded money.
At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.
The suspects did not get any money before fleeing the store in a white older model Toyota Sienna.
No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD or Brazos County Crimestoppers.
