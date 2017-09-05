Astros and Rangers pick up wins on the road

SEATTLE (AP) – Alex Bregman had a tiebreaking two-run double in Houston’s four-run seventh inning and Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth to lead the Astros to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Seattle Mariners. Keuchel allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since May 5.

ATLANTA (AP) – Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor homered, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2. The Rangers lead the majors with 215 homers, matching their season total of last year. Texas has won five of seven to stay relevant in the AL wild-card race.