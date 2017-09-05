Aggie senior Alex Riba earns SEC cross country Runner of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M senior Alex Riba was named the men’s SEC cross country Runner of the Week following his victory at the Aggie Opener held last Friday. Riba won the individual title, covering the 6,000-meter course in a time of 18 minutes, 14.5 seconds.

In leading the Aggies to a team victory, Riba bettered the field by four and half seconds. Texas A&M totaled 26 points in defeating Texas (36), Incarnate Word (75) and UT-Rio Grande Valley (101).

Last season Riba was limited to one cross country race as his lone competition came in the 2016 NCAA South Central region meet with a race distance of 10,000m. During the 2017 track and field season, Riba advanced to the NCAA Outdoor semifinal in the 1,500m, setting a career best of 3:44.14.

Texas A&M is scheduled to compete in the Georgia Bulldog SEC Preview meet on Saturday, September 9, in Athens. The men will race over 8,000m at 8:30 a.m. (ET) and the women compete over 6,000m at 9:15 a.m. (ET).

SEC Cross Country Athletes of the Week – September 5, 2017

Men’s Runner of the Week: Alex Riba , Texas A&M

Women’s Runner of the Week: Jessica Drop, Georgia

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Michael Hans, Georgia

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Jenna Lutzow, Missouri

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics