Sumlin: Starkel, Wilson to miss considerable time with injury

Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin says quarterback Nick Starkel and defensive back Donovan Wilson are expected to miss a considerable amount of time with injury.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on Newstalk 1620 WTAW, Sumlin said Starkel underwent surgery Monday morning after fracturing his ankle in Sunday night’s 45-44 loss to UCLA. Sumlin also added that Wilson underwent surgery on his foot Monday morning.

No timetable has been set for either to return.

Starkel, a redshirt freshman from Argyle, TX., started the Aggies’ season opener against the Bruins, completing 6-of-13 pass attempts for 62 yards. Wilson, a senior and three-year Letterman from Shreveport, LA., started at strong safety.