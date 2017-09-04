Member Of Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Calls For Sumlin’s Dismissal

Shortly after the Texas A&M’s football team lost their season opener to UCLA 45-44 after the Aggies led the Bruins 44-10, a member of the A&M System board of regents called for the firing of head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Below is a screen shot of a posting from regent Tony Buzbee of Houston.