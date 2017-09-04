Home » Featured Stories, News » Member Of Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Calls For Sumlin’s Dismissal

Member Of Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Calls For Sumlin’s Dismissal

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, September 4th, 2017

Shortly after the Texas A&M’s football team lost their season opener to UCLA 45-44 after the Aggies led the Bruins 44-10, a member of the A&M System board of regents called for the firing of head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Below is a screen shot of a posting from regent Tony Buzbee of Houston.

Screen shot from the Facebook page Tony Buzbee, posted September 3 2017.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118625

Posted by on Sep 4 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-