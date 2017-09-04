Labor Day Weekend Drug Arrests

Driving 53 miles an hour on Texas Avenue in Bryan Saturday night led to a traffic stop where the driver and passenger were arrested on drug related charges. According to online records, it’s the 11th arrest since 2009 for the driver. 35 year old Albert Garcia, Jr. of Bryan is accused of a violating a court order related to organized criminal activity. According to the arrest report, three wads of cash in Garcia’s wallet totaling $791 dollars that officers believe came from drug sales. 27 year old Ashley Nicole Acosta of Bryan, according to the arrest report, removed from her pants five bags of cocaine and one bag of marijuana. According to online court records, it is Acosta’s 15th arrest since 2009.

The Bryan police department’s tactical team was deployed Sunday morning to a local motel. A search warrant was executed at the Relax Inn on Highway 21, looking for evidence related to a report from a 14 year old who reported they were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and forced to smoke crack cocaine. No arrests were made related to those charges. The occupant of the motel room, 58 year old Ernesto Perez Gonzales of Bryan, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. According to online records, it is Gonzales’s 26th arrest since 1990.