Head On Crash In West Bryan Kills Two
Monday, September 4th, 2017
A head on crash in west Bryan late Sunday afternoon killed both drivers.
Bryan police reported this was on FM 2818/Harvey Mitchell Parkway between Highway 21 and Sandy Point Road.
A southbound truck driven by 21 year old German Chavez-Infante was attempting to pass a third vehicle when the truck struck a northbound car driven by 41 year old Quentin Darnell Shepard of Hearne.
The vehicle being passed was not struck.
