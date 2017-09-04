College Station’s Rebuilt Munson Street Reopens

With no notice, the new Munson Street in College Station is open.

It’s a two lane concrete street with a concrete hike and bike sidewalk.

What you don’t see but perhaps motorists and homeowners noticed last week when Harvey came through, was new drainage outlets along with new water and wastewater lines.

The nearly $2.5 million dollar project was awarded by the city council in May of last year.