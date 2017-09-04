College Station & Bryan Police Addressing New Text Ban While Driving

The new statewide ban on texting while driving began last Friday.

In College Station, police lieutenant Steve Brock says the city council will revisit a more restrictive ban on using wireless devices while driving or bicycling on September 11. Until then, officers will determine on an individual basis which law to enforce.

In Bryan, officer Kelley McKethan says there will be a grace period before enforcement will begin on what she says is a difficult state law to enforce.

McKethan says the only cell phone ban while driving in Bryan is in school zones.