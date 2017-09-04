Bryan Police Officers Association Assisting Colleagues In Bridge City

Members of the Bryan police officers association spent part of their Labor Day weekend in a town between Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Officer Kelley McKethan says two trips to Bridge City with supplies assisted law enforcement and their families who are among the latest victims of Harvey.

Some of the supplies that were delivered in Bridge City were paid with your donations to the Brazos Valley Media Giving Back event last Wednesday…sponsored by WTAW, sister Bryan Broadcasting stations, The Eagle, and KBTX.

