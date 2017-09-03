DWI Arrest Follows Two Vehicle Crash That Also Damages CS Restaurant Building

From College Station police:

On 09/03/17 at approximately 0425 hours, a white GMC Sierra struck a white Grand Prix and then struck the Kentucky Fried Chicken store located at 2501 Texas Ave S.

Upon completion of the investigation, officers learned that the driver of the Sierra drifted out of his lane of travel and struck the Grand Prix from behind.

The Sierra lost a wheel in the crash. This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the west side of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Minor damage was done to the building.

A passenger in the Grand Prix was transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Sierra consented to sobriety testing. After the tests were complete, the driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated–1st Offense.

The driver has been identified as Steven Todd Johnson, II, a 21 year old resident of College Station, Texas.

Investigation into this incident continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.