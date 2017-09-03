Aggie Women’s Golf Wins the Lady Maxwell by 23 Strokes

ARDMORE, Okla.- Texas A&M’s women’s golf team won The Lady Maxwell by 23 strokes, finishing the tournament on Sunday with their best round, a 3-over 287 at Dornick Hills CC.

The Aggies finished the tournament with a total of 875 (+23), a full 23 shots clear of second place Wichita State (+46). This marks only the second time in program history the Aggies have won a season-opening tournament, joining the 2009 “Mo”Morial.

“Winning a tournament is a great way to start off the season,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs . “We showed some improvement today, having our best round of the tournament, and I’m really proud of our team of staying focused and bringing a trophy back to Aggieland.”

2017 SEC All-Freshman pick Courtney Dow led Texas A&M individuals on the leaderboard, posting her second straight par-or-better round with a 1-under 70. Dow finished the tournament third at 215 (+2), matching her career-best finish.

Two-time All-American Maddie Szeryk tied for the lowest score of Sunday’s round among all golfers, shooting a 2-under 69. She finished in fourth place, one stroke behind Dow, with a 216 (+3), marking her 16th career top 5 finish in 35 events.

Freshman Amber Park earned a top 10 finish in her first career event, finishing seventh with a score of 223 (+10). She shot a final round 77, and is the first Aggie to start their career with a Top 10 finish since her teammate Szeryk in 2014-15.

Morgan Lay was the third Aggie to shoot par-or-better on the par 71 / 6,120 yard course Sunday, posting an even par 71. She finished tied for 13th at 227 (+14). Chloe Velasco shot an 18-over 231 to finish in 20th after a final round 80, to round out A&M’s lineup.

Playing as individuals, freshmen Elizabeth Caldarelli and Ariana Saenz tied with each other for 17th at 229 (+16). Caldarelli shot a 6-over 77 on Sunday, while Saenz had an 8-over 79. Mackenzie Matthews finished 33rd at 247 (+34) after a 7-over 78 on Sunday, her best round of the tournament.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics