How to Help Harvey Relief Effort

Texas A&M Athletics is partnering with Maroon Out and C.C. Creations in a t-shirt sale to aid relief efforts for people throughout the Gulf Coast impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The #BTHOharvey t-shirt mirror the helmet stickers the Aggie football team will wear Sunday in their season-opening game against UCLA, featuring the outline of the state of Texas over the universal symbol for a hurricane. A red heart is over the Gulf Coast region.

The sale supports BTHOharvey, a student-led relief initiative at Texas A&M University sponsored by Maroon Out and Class Councils that is supported by more than 150 student organizations on the A&M campus. All proceeds will go to BTHOharvey and will directly benefit the American Red Cross.

Maroon Out, through Class Councils, will make the shirts available during the BTHOharvey Supply Send-Off Rally at Reed Area on Saturday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as during student football tickets pull this weekend. Maroon Out also will be selling shirts on campus from Monday, September 4, through Saturday, September 9. For specific on campus sales locations, access www.BTHOHarvey.org and www.maroonout.tamu.edu online.

Texas A&M Athletics encourages people interested in assisting with the relief effort to support BTHO Harvey, www.BTHOHarvey.org.

The t-shirts are available for $10 in-store at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations in College Station and online at www.thewarehouseatcc.com.

On-campus sales begin Saturday at the BTHOharvey Donation Rally in Lot 100 (south side of Reed Arena) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. as well as Monday’s blood drive in the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Purchases can also be made at the Coach Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the Koldus Building four hours prior to kickoff against Nicholls State on Sept. 9.

—————–

Magnified Nursing and Rehabilitation at 1115 Anderson in College Station, Fortress at 1105 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, and Lampstand at 2001 East 29th Street in Bryan are now home to 83 evacuees from more sister facilities in Beaumont. The new residents need a variety of items, including:

Adult diapers all sizes

Depends

Towels and wash clothes

Sheets

Non skid Socks

Pillows

Wipes

Men’s and women’s clothing and gowns of all sizes

Blankets

The best time to drop off donations is between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but deliveries will be accepted at other times.

For additional information, call 979-693-1515.

——————-

Santa’s Wonderland will be collecting small toys and gift cards on Saturday, September 2nd, from 10am-4pm in the Santa’s Wonderland parking lot in College Station. Those interested in helping should bring new small stuffed animals or gift cards. Santa’s Wonderland is grateful to partner with Lone Star Santas, a 501C3 organization, to help bring a little comfort to the young survivors.

—————————

Aggieland Animal Health Center & Pet Resort is headed to Beaumont early Saturday morning (9/2) to provide veterinary assistance to a large group of animals in need and we urgently need donations of medical supplies from the community! We need: IV catheters (24, 22, 20 and 18 gauge), IV fluid lines, IV fluid bags (any variety), medical tape, bandages, exam gloves, cooling mats and any veterinary approved medications for wound care, infection, etc. Thank you so very much for your help! For more information, visit 13223 FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) or call 979-764-PETS (7387).

———————————-

United Way of the Brazos Valley has opened its Disaster Support Fund and will be collecting monetary donations. Gifts can be made by going online to www.UWBV.org and clicking on the Disaster Fund image or texting the word BVHARVEY to 91999.

United Way of the Brazos Valley is working with local Emergency Management Officials and Community Partners to address needs for evacuees from the affected area that are currently in the Brazos Valley. Donations to this fund will support this response.

—————–

BDS Towing & Recovery is sponsoring a Disaster Donation Drive for the city of Rockport, TX. We will be accepting items all the way through September 8th and will be delivering on September 11th. If you would like to donate, you can drop items at our location, 9349 Dilly Shaw Tap Road Bryan TX, 77808, or call (979)218-3862. BDS Towing & Recovery will be donating $1500.00 towards items needed. This city was hit by a category 4 hurricane and is in need of any food/personal items we are able to donate. Please help us in filling the trailer to help the hurricane victims!

Items Needed:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body Wash

Deodorant

Razors

Toilet Paper

Feminine Product

Diapers

Wipes

Baby Food

Toothpaste

Tooth brushes

Can Foods

Non-Perishable foods

Water

Blankets

Clothes

Shoes

Anything you can donate is welcome and greatly appreciated. We want to fill this trailer to help as many people as we can! We at BDS Towing & Recovery appreciate your support in this project!

—————–

Commerce National Bank’s Fitch location in College Station is serving as a drop-off point for the following desperately needed items:

· BLANKETS

· TOWELS

· TOILETRY ITEMS

· BABY WIPES

· DIAPERS

· SOCKS AND T-SHIRTS OF ALL SIZES

· BOTTLED WATER

· INSECT SPRAY

· AND BATTERIES

We are currently accepting items from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Our team will be leaving Saturday morning to deliver supplies.

—————–

Kristi Fox Satsky, Realtor office

Century 21

404 University Drive in College Station. We are there 8:45am-7pm Thursday and 8:45am – 6pm Friday

• Tarps/Hammers/Nails

• Towels/Blankets/New Pillows/Air Mattresses

• Bottled water/Gatorade/Powerade

• Books/Toys/Coloring Books/Colors/School Supplies

• Cleansing, Hand, Body, or baby wipes

• 5-gallon buckets/Tubs

• Ready to eat food/Baby food/liquid baby formula

• Sponges/Bleach/Brooks/Mops

• Toiletries/Paper goods

• New Socks/Underwear

—————–

Shoe Angels is requesting new and gently used shoes and clothing. There will be a drop off station at CC Creations, The Warehouse at CC Creations and Maroon U on Holleman Drive in College Station Monday-Friday during store hours. https://www.facebook.com/shoeangelsBCS/

—————–

WC Tractor is taking donations of clothing, blankets, etc at all of our locations Brenham, Bryan, Navasota, Sealy & Temple. We also have a Go Fund Me page in efforts to help all of those affected in Houston. If you could please share this information we would gladly appreciate it. Here is the link to our Go Fund me and information- gf.me/u/cf584h

—————–

Crossing Place will be accepting all items. However, these are a few items that we are really searching for: water, granola bars, baby food, feminine products, diapers, blankets, towels, and toilet paper. Several volunteers will be making trips to Houston with their boats and trailers so that they can deliver our donated items. Trips will begin promptly at 3PM this afternoon. Our office is located at 400 Southwest Parkway and will be open until 7PM for any further donations.

—————–

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4692 is now accepting donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Post is located at 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, Bryan, 77807. Donations may be dropped off after 1pm till 10pm. All donations welcome. The immediate needs are diapers, wipes, baby formula and food, unopened please. Children’s socks and underwear along with toothbrushes and medical gloves and hygiene items. If donating please have here by Friday night so they may be sorted and ready for delivery on Saturday. Thank you in advance for helping those in need.

—————–

Downtown Bryan will host several special activities during First Friday, including a hurricane relief effort for La Grange.

“Several communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey are fellow TDA members, and we felt it was important to support them during this devastating event,” said Sandy Farris, executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association. One of those member cities, La Grange, is experiencing catastrophic flooding after the Colorado River breached its banks early Monday.

“We will accept donations in the form of cash, check or credit cards at the Queen Theater to assist La Grange with everything from replacing school supplies, shoes and clothing for children who have lost their homes, to downtown businesses who need assistance with cleanup.” Farris said. The DBA will coordinate directly with the city of La Grange to insure that 100 percent of the donations reach those in need.

—————–

Bryan / College Station Caliber Collision Center is setting up to collect relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We will be collecting supplies as long as necessary and sending to the Houston area when it is safe to do so.

Items needed:

Bottled water

Canned foods

Baby wipes

Diapers

Formula

Blankets

Towels

Toothbrushes

General bathroom supplies.

Brad Chappell 979-324-6147

James Prescott 361-652-2744

—————–

Systems Office Furniture, located at 11997 State Hwy 30 College Station, TX 77845 (between William D Fitch and Harvey on highway 30), is taking donations through Friday. The office is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Items needed:

Clothing, socks, shoes, underwear

Baby diapers

Pull ups

Baby Wipes

Unopened baby food and formula

Baby bottles

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Body Wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Brushes

Blankets

Towels

Feminine Products

Cleaning Supplies

Bottled Water

Medical Gloves

—————–

The AT&T location at 1801 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan Texas is accepting donations to aid the Houston/Corpus Christi area victims of Hurricane Harvey. We will be sending one of our representatives to the impacted areas in affiliation with local relief organizations (primarily Church Unlimited in Corpus Christi) to deliver all donated items. Please limit your donations to the following:

• Diapers (all sizes)

• Baby formula

• Baby toiletries

• Paper towels

• Trash bags (contractor grade)

• Canned Goods

• Adult toiletries

• Deodorant

• Body soap

• Toothpaste

• Shampoo

• Toothbrushes

• Water (cases of bottles)

• 20% off of phone charging cables purchased in store. Cables may then be donated to relief efforts.

• Accepting Micro-USB and Apple Lightning cables/car chargers as donations.

Contact Austin Higginbotham with AT&T for more info. 979-777-7000

—————–

Diaper Drive For Flood Victims

Want to help those who have been affected by the devastating floods from Hurricane Harvey? Many families in the Houston and surrounding area have been forced from their homes and are seeking refuge in temporary shelters. These families left most of what they own behind and are in need of basic essentials.

Kid to Kid Bryan/College Station will be accepting your donations of diapers and baby wipes now throughout the Labor Day holiday. We will either get these items down to Houston ourselves, or through another local partner who will be making deliveries to shelters in the Houston area.

—————–

We are organizing an event that the kids of our community can be involved in to help children that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey. We are asking parents and kids to work together to make Joy Bags. A Joy Bag is a gallon-size ziplock bag that is filled with fun items/toys for kids whose families have been displaced from their homes and are currently staying in shelters. Our heart’s desire is that these bags would bring joy and comfort to these families, and that the recipients of these Joy Bags would feel known and seen by a God that loves them and is with them. Our prayer is also that this could be a way for our own children to be able to serve alongside their parents. You can help by putting together your own bags or purchasing items for bags and dropping them at the TexAgs office on George Bush Drive. TexAgs is located at 308 George Bush Drive, just down the street from Aggieland Outfitters. We will be collecting items from now until Wednesday, September 6th. No food or candy, please, and remember all items need to be able to fit into a gallon size ziplock bag. For more details and a list of suggested items please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/BCSJoyBags

—————–

The Unmentionables – Our mission is to provide dignity through hygiene to empower all in vulnerable positions in times of temporary and

urgent basic need. In light of recent events in our home state of Texas, we are currently running a campaign to provide underwear, bras, and disposable diapers for infants and the elderly to our fellow Americans in need. Donations can be made either through an in-kind (https://www.amazon.com/gp/reg istry/ref=cm_reg_rd-upd?ie=UTF 8&id=37N800ZDO3Z0A&type=wishli st) or monetary portal (give.theunmentionablesglobal. org/helpforharvey).

—————–

On Saturday, September 2nd, from 7PM-10PM at the Hillel Center, 800 George Bush Drive in College Station the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will host a Coffeehouse. All proceeds from the event will go to the Houston Food Bank.

Coffee house performers include an eclectic mix of dancers, pianists, actors and folk, country, rock, and acoustic musicians. The event was originally planned as a fundraiser for the church. After Harvey hit the Texas coast, the organizers decided that Houston had a greater need and unanimously agreed to use the event as an opportunity to help with hurricane relief.

For a $10 donation, attendees will get great live entertainment and free coffee, tea, and snacks. For more information, visit www.uucbv.org.

—————–

Dunham Engineering is collecting donations as well for the Rockport area with our trailer we have located at our office 12815 FM 2154 Suite 150 College Station that we will be taking down there Friday.

—————–

Bryan College Station Independent Restaurants (Taste of BCS) are showing support for families that have been displaced from Hurricane Harvey by pledging $10,000 in gift cards to provide evacuees with local meals on the house. Gift cards that can be used at any of our members’ eighteen locations will be distributed in increments of $100 to families displaced from the Houston area staying in our town. We want our neighbors to feel welcome in BCS and invite them to be our guests and enjoy a freshly cooked meal. Our hope is that the hospitality extended to these displaced Texans provides a small bit of relief from the devastating effects of this destructive storm.

The area restaurants involved in the Taste of B-CS include: Amico Nave Ristorante, Blue Baker, Brauhaus at Murphy’s Law, C&J’s BBQ, Café Eccell, Carney’s Pub and Grill, Casa Rodriguez, Chicken Oil Co., J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque, Lakeside Icehouse at Lake Bryan, Shipwreck Grill, The Corner Bar and Grill, The Proudest Monkey, and The Village Downtown.

If anyone is interested in joining the group’s efforts by contributing additional funds so that even more families can be welcomed into our great community, please visit the Taste of BCS website: www.tasteofbcs.com and click on “Gift Cards”.

—————–

Commerce National Bank, 1198 William D Fitch Pkwy, College Station, will be serve as a drop off point for the following suggested donated items:

• Blankets

• Towels

• Toiletry items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, lotions)

• Baby Wipes

• Diapers

• Socks (children – adults)

• T Shirts (children – adults)

• Bottled Water

• Insect Spray

• Batteries

• Trash bags

• Work gloves

• Tarps

We will be accepting items during normal business hours 8 am – 5 pm, Thursday and Friday. We will be leaving early Saturday morning to deliver our donations to the folks in Rockport, Texas. Contact us or call us at 979-595-1652 for any questions.