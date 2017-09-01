How to Help Harvey Relief Effort

United Way of the Brazos Valley has opened its Disaster Support Fund and will be collecting monetary donations. Gifts can be made by going online to www.UWBV.org and clicking on the Disaster Fund image or texting the word BVHARVEY to 91999.

United Way of the Brazos Valley is working with local Emergency Management Officials and Community Partners to address needs for evacuees from the affected area that are currently in the Brazos Valley. Donations to this fund will support this response.

—————–

Blinn College is partnering with the community to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Donation sites have been established at the College’s Central Administrative Services Building located in the Tejas Center at 3125 South Texas Avenue, Suite 1900, in Bryan; on the second floor of the Health Science Center, Clinical Building I located at 8447 State Highway 47, Bryan; and the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Student Center located at 1007 Walter Schwartz Way in Brenham.

Items needed include: baby wash, wipes, and powder; baby formula and food; baby and adult diapers; over-the-counter medication; men and women’s deodorant; men’s, women’s, and children’s underwear; feminine hygiene products; toilet paper; bottled water; snack bars; beef jerky; canned food; hand sanitizer; extension cords; bleach; disinfectant wipes; mops; rubber gloves; medical gloves; face masks; sponges; five-gallon buckets; towels; tarps; trash bags; laundry detergent; bedding materials, including sheets and blankets; pillows; and dog and cat food.

Items for donation at the Health Science Center include: litter boxes; cat litter; horse hay, buckets, feed, and shavings; large and extra-large wire crates; stainless steel bowls; flat-edge shovels; rubber boots; blower fans; school supplies; backpacks; jackets; and children’s tennis shoes.

Donated items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be delivered to the residents of Aransas, Fayette, Fort Bend, Grimes, and Montgomery counties. Any money donated will be given to the American Red Cross (Central Administrative Services Building) and Salvation Army (Health Science Center). The drives will continue as long as there is a need.

For more information regarding the donation sites, contact Johanson at 979-209-7336 or christy.johanson@blinn.edu, or Kimberly Decker at 979-691-2089 or kimberly.decker@blinn.edu.

In addition to donation drives, Blinn organizations are contributing to local hurricane relief efforts through volunteer efforts. Members of the Blinn football and men’s basketball teams traveled to La Grange Tuesday to unload and sort items donated to flood victims. The Blinn baseball team, women’s basketball team, and members of the Blinn-Brenham Campus Student Government Association have volunteered to accept and load donations into trailers at the Brenham Community Donation Drive. Volunteers can sign up to assist the community donation drive at www.signupgenius.com/go/409044ba9ae2ba3f58-brenham.

Additionally, the Blinn volleyball team will be collecting toiletries during the Blinn College Premier Tournament Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2, in the P.E. Building on the Brenham Campus.

To accommodate students who were unable to register for Fall semester courses due to the weather, Blinn is extending registration through Friday, Sept. 1. Students can register for new and additional courses at www.blinn.edu.

—————–

Vista College – As the crisis continues to unfold, our thoughts and prayers are with the millions of people in Houston, Beaumont and throughout the Gulf Coast who are impacted by this disaster. The Vista College – Beaumont Campus family has been impacted by the damage that Harvey has caused.

In efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the Beaumont area, Vista College has setup drop-off locations at each campus. We are asking our communities to provide the following un-used items:

Basic medical supplies

Diapers for babies AND adults

Wipes

Formula

Feminine Products

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Clothing

Blankets

Towels

“Ready to eat” food

Bottled Water

Dog/Cat food

Hand Sanitizer

Socks

Towels

Blankets/Pillows/Towels

Donated items will be accepted at our campuses until Saturday at 4pm. Vista College will then deliver the items to the Vista College Beaumont Campus. The specific delivery date and time has yet to be determined.

College Station: 2704 Texas Ave. South. College Station, TX 77840

—————–

Starting September 1, Mad Taco (404 Jane St. location) will be holding a “Mad About Hurricane Relief with the Red Cross” fundraiser for the entire month of September.

—————–

Anytime Fitness on 951 William D. Fitch next to the HEB is hosting a donation drop off spot for the residents of college station to donate anything for hurricane Harvey victims. We are focusing our efforts on reaching those effected in Rockport and Port Aransas specifically. We are asking for baby food/diapers, feminine hygiene products, canned goods, pet food, clothes.

—————–

BDS Towing & Recovery is sponsoring a Disaster Donation Drive for the city of Rockport, TX. We will be accepting items all the way through September 8th and will be delivering on September 11th. If you would like to donate, you can drop items at our location, 9349 Dilly Shaw Tap Road Bryan TX, 77808, or call (979)218-3862. BDS Towing & Recovery will be donating $1500.00 towards items needed. This city was hit by a category 4 hurricane and is in need of any food/personal items we are able to donate. Please help us in filling the trailer to help the hurricane victims!

Items Needed:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body Wash

Deodorant

Razors

Toilet Paper

Feminine Product

Diapers

Wipes

Baby Food

Toothpaste

Tooth brushes

Can Foods

Non-Perishable foods

Water

Blankets

Clothes

Shoes

Anything you can donate is welcome and greatly appreciated. We want to fill this trailer to help as many people as we can! We at BDS Towing & Recovery appreciate your support in this project!

—————–

Commerce National Bank’s Fitch location in College Station is serving as a drop-off point for the following desperately needed items:

· BLANKETS

· TOWELS

· TOILETRY ITEMS

· BABY WIPES

· DIAPERS

· SOCKS AND T-SHIRTS OF ALL SIZES

· BOTTLED WATER

· INSECT SPRAY

· AND BATTERIES

We are currently accepting items from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Our team will be leaving Saturday morning to deliver supplies.

—————–

Kristi Fox Satsky, Realtor office

Century 21

404 University Drive in College Station. We are there 8:45am-7pm Thursday and 8:45am – 6pm Friday

• Tarps/Hammers/Nails

• Towels/Blankets/New Pillows/Air Mattresses

• Bottled water/Gatorade/Powerade

• Books/Toys/Coloring Books/Colors/School Supplies

• Cleansing, Hand, Body, or baby wipes

• 5-gallon buckets/Tubs

• Ready to eat food/Baby food/liquid baby formula

• Sponges/Bleach/Brooks/Mops

• Toiletries/Paper goods

• New Socks/Underwear

—————–

Shoe Angels is requesting new and gently used shoes and clothing. There will be a drop off station at CC Creations, The Warehouse at CC Creations and Maroon U on Holleman Drive in College Station Monday-Friday during store hours. https://www.facebook.com/shoeangelsBCS/

—————–

WC Tractor is taking donations of clothing, blankets, etc at all of our locations Brenham, Bryan, Navasota, Sealy & Temple. We also have a Go Fund Me page in efforts to help all of those affected in Houston. If you could please share this information we would gladly appreciate it. Here is the link to our Go Fund me and information- gf.me/u/cf584h

—————–

Crossing Place will be accepting all items. However, these are a few items that we are really searching for: water, granola bars, baby food, feminine products, diapers, blankets, towels, and toilet paper. Several volunteers will be making trips to Houston with their boats and trailers so that they can deliver our donated items. Trips will begin promptly at 3PM this afternoon. Our office is located at 400 Southwest Parkway and will be open until 7PM for any further donations.

—————–

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4692 is now accepting donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Post is located at 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, Bryan, 77807. Donations may be dropped off after 1pm till 10pm. All donations welcome. The immediate needs are diapers, wipes, baby formula and food, unopened please. Children’s socks and underwear along with toothbrushes and medical gloves and hygiene items. If donating please have here by Friday night so they may be sorted and ready for delivery on Saturday. Thank you in advance for helping those in need.

—————–

Downtown Bryan will host several special activities during First Friday, including a hurricane relief effort for La Grange.

“Several communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey are fellow TDA members, and we felt it was important to support them during this devastating event,” said Sandy Farris, executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association. One of those member cities, La Grange, is experiencing catastrophic flooding after the Colorado River breached its banks early Monday.

“We will accept donations in the form of cash, check or credit cards at the Queen Theater to assist La Grange with everything from replacing school supplies, shoes and clothing for children who have lost their homes, to downtown businesses who need assistance with cleanup.” Farris said. The DBA will coordinate directly with the city of La Grange to insure that 100 percent of the donations reach those in need.

—————–

Bryan / College Station Caliber Collision Center is setting up to collect relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We will be collecting supplies as long as necessary and sending to the Houston area when it is safe to do so.

Items needed:

Bottled water

Canned foods

Baby wipes

Diapers

Formula

Blankets

Towels

Toothbrushes

General bathroom supplies.

Brad Chappell 979-324-6147

James Prescott 361-652-2744

—————–

Systems Office Furniture, located at 11997 State Hwy 30 College Station, TX 77845 (between William D Fitch and Harvey on highway 30), is taking donations through Friday. The office is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Items needed:

Clothing, socks, shoes, underwear

Baby diapers

Pull ups

Baby Wipes

Unopened baby food and formula

Baby bottles

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Body Wash

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Brushes

Blankets

Towels

Feminine Products

Cleaning Supplies

Bottled Water

Medical Gloves

—————–

The AT&T location at 1801 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan Texas is accepting donations to aid the Houston/Corpus Christi area victims of Hurricane Harvey. We will be sending one of our representatives to the impacted areas in affiliation with local relief organizations (primarily Church Unlimited in Corpus Christi) to deliver all donated items. Please limit your donations to the following:

• Diapers (all sizes)

• Baby formula

• Baby toiletries

• Paper towels

• Trash bags (contractor grade)

• Canned Goods

• Adult toiletries

• Deodorant

• Body soap

• Toothpaste

• Shampoo

• Toothbrushes

• Water (cases of bottles)

• 20% off of phone charging cables purchased in store. Cables may then be donated to relief efforts.

• Accepting Micro-USB and Apple Lightning cables/car chargers as donations.

Contact Austin Higginbotham with AT&T for more info. 979-777-7000

—————–

Diaper Drive For Flood Victims

Want to help those who have been affected by the devastating floods from Hurricane Harvey? Many families in the Houston and surrounding area have been forced from their homes and are seeking refuge in temporary shelters. These families left most of what they own behind and are in need of basic essentials.

Kid to Kid Bryan/College Station will be accepting your donations of diapers and baby wipes now throughout the Labor Day holiday. We will either get these items down to Houston ourselves, or through another local partner who will be making deliveries to shelters in the Houston area.

—————–

We are organizing an event that the kids of our community can be involved in to help children that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey. We are asking parents and kids to work together to make Joy Bags. A Joy Bag is a gallon-size ziplock bag that is filled with fun items/toys for kids whose families have been displaced from their homes and are currently staying in shelters. Our heart’s desire is that these bags would bring joy and comfort to these families, and that the recipients of these Joy Bags would feel known and seen by a God that loves them and is with them. Our prayer is also that this could be a way for our own children to be able to serve alongside their parents. You can help by putting together your own bags or purchasing items for bags and dropping them at the TexAgs office on George Bush Drive. TexAgs is located at 308 George Bush Drive, just down the street from Aggieland Outfitters. We will be collecting items from now until Wednesday, September 6th. No food or candy, please, and remember all items need to be able to fit into a gallon size ziplock bag. For more details and a list of suggested items please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/BCSJoyBags

—————–

The Unmentionables – Our mission is to provide dignity through hygiene to empower all in vulnerable positions in times of temporary and

urgent basic need. In light of recent events in our home state of Texas, we are currently running a campaign to provide underwear, bras, and disposable diapers for infants and the elderly to our fellow Americans in need. Donations can be made either through an in-kind (https://www.amazon.com/gp/reg istry/ref=cm_reg_rd-upd?ie=UTF 8&id=37N800ZDO3Z0A&type=wishli st) or monetary portal (give.theunmentionablesglobal. org/helpforharvey).

—————–

On Saturday, September 2nd, from 7PM-10PM at the Hillel Center, 800 George Bush Drive in College Station the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will host a Coffeehouse. All proceeds from the event will go to the Houston Food Bank.

Coffee house performers include an eclectic mix of dancers, pianists, actors and folk, country, rock, and acoustic musicians. The event was originally planned as a fundraiser for the church. After Harvey hit the Texas coast, the organizers decided that Houston had a greater need and unanimously agreed to use the event as an opportunity to help with hurricane relief.

For a $10 donation, attendees will get great live entertainment and free coffee, tea, and snacks. For more information, visit www.uucbv.org.

—————–

Dunham Engineering is collecting donations as well for the Rockport area with our trailer we have located at our office 12815 FM 2154 Suite 150 College Station that we will be taking down there Friday.

—————–

Bryan College Station Independent Restaurants (Taste of BCS) are showing support for families that have been displaced from Hurricane Harvey by pledging $10,000 in gift cards to provide evacuees with local meals on the house. Gift cards that can be used at any of our members’ eighteen locations will be distributed in increments of $100 to families displaced from the Houston area staying in our town. We want our neighbors to feel welcome in BCS and invite them to be our guests and enjoy a freshly cooked meal. Our hope is that the hospitality extended to these displaced Texans provides a small bit of relief from the devastating effects of this destructive storm.

The area restaurants involved in the Taste of B-CS include: Amico Nave Ristorante, Blue Baker, Brauhaus at Murphy’s Law, C&J’s BBQ, Café Eccell, Carney’s Pub and Grill, Casa Rodriguez, Chicken Oil Co., J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque, Lakeside Icehouse at Lake Bryan, Shipwreck Grill, The Corner Bar and Grill, The Proudest Monkey, and The Village Downtown.

If anyone is interested in joining the group’s efforts by contributing additional funds so that even more families can be welcomed into our great community, please visit the Taste of BCS website: www.tasteofbcs.com and click on “Gift Cards”.

—————–

Commerce National Bank, 1198 William D Fitch Pkwy, College Station, will be serve as a drop off point for the following suggested donated items:

• Blankets

• Towels

• Toiletry items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, lotions)

• Baby Wipes

• Diapers

• Socks (children – adults)

• T Shirts (children – adults)

• Bottled Water

• Insect Spray

• Batteries

• Trash bags

• Work gloves

• Tarps

We will be accepting items during normal business hours 8 am – 5 pm, Thursday and Friday. We will be leaving early Saturday morning to deliver our donations to the folks in Rockport, Texas. Contact us or call us at 979-595-1652 for any questions.