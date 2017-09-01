Four Law Enforcement Agencies Involved In A Midnight Hour Chase Through College Station & Bryan

Law enforcement from four local agencies were involved in a chase through College Station and Bryan during the midnight hour Friday.

College Station police report 33 year old Robert Scott of Bryan was pulled over on Dominik after an officer saw a SUV driving on the wrong side of the street and with no headlights.

According to the CSPD news release, the officer was talking with Scott when the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

30 minutes later, the SUV stopped after rolling over spike strips placed by Bryan police near the Bryan police department headquarters.

Scott was arrested for drunk driving with three prior convictions and evading arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office and DPS were also involved in the pursuit.