Four Agencies Involved In Midnight Hour Pursuit In College Station And Bryan

A Bryan man with three drunk driving convictions is back in jail.

College Station police arrested 33 year old Robert Scott Friday during the midnight hour following a chase that ended near the Bryan police department.

Scott is accused of driving on the wrong side of Dominik without his headlights on.

After stopping for a CSPD officer, Scott is accused of driving away and leading officers from four departments on a 30 minute pursuit.

The chase came to a stop after the driver’s SUV ran over spike strips placed by Bryan police.

Scott was arrested for DWI with three or more prior convictions and evading arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office and DPS were also involved in this incident.

According to online court records, Scott was convicted of two DWI’s in Brazos County in 2012 and once in 2013.