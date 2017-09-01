Brazos County Extends Emergency Declaration

Brazos County commissioner held their second emergency meeting this week related to issues from Harvey.

On Thursday afternoon, commissioners approved a 30 day extension of the county’s disaster declaration.

And approval was given to spend $6,000 dollars to lease private property on McAllester Lane in the Stewart’s Meadow subdivision west of College Station. The lease allows the county to build a temporary detour to allow access to the residential area. That’s after McAllester Lane was closed last Saturday after rainfall compromised the stability of the county road.

County Judge Duane Peters also reported the Brazos Center is being used as a FEMA staging area.

And the Brazos County Expo remains available to shelter horses for a total charge of one dollar.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.