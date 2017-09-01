Brazos County Commissioners Hold Second Emergency Meeting This Week About Harvey

Brazos County commissioners held their second emergency meeting this week related to issues from Harvey on Thursday afternoon.

Commissioners approved a 30 day extension of the county’s disaster declaration.

And approval was given to spend $6,000 dollars to lease private property on McAllester Lane in the Stewart’s Meadow subdivision west of College Station. The lease allows the county to build a temporary detour to allow access to the residential area. That’s after McAllester Lane was closed last Saturday after rainfall compromised the stability of the county road.

County judge Duane Peters also reported FEMA has set up a staging area at the Brazos Center.

And the Brazos County Expo remains open to shelter horses for $1. As of Thursday afternoon, Peters said no horses were there.

