Birds To Blame For Friday Evening Power Outage In College Station

Birds To Blame For Friday Evening Power Outage In College StationFeatured Stories, News Friday, September 1st, 2017
Birds are to blame for a Friday evening power outage in College Station.
College Station Utilities crews in the field reported birds got into a lightning arrester on a feeder line out of the Greens Prairie substation.
1534 customers were affected by the outage, which was reported at 6:31 p.m. and ended at 7:51 p.m.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Sep 1 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.