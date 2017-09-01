Home » Featured Stories, News » Birds To Blame For Friday Evening Power Outage In College Station

Friday, September 1st, 2017

Birds are to blame for a Friday evening power outage in College Station.

College Station Utilities crews in the field reported birds got into a lightning arrester on a feeder line out of the Greens Prairie substation.

1534 customers were affected by the outage, which was reported at 6:31 p.m. and ended at 7:51 p.m.

