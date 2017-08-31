Texas A&M offers free tickets to first two home games to Hurricane Harvey victims, first-responders and volunteers

The Texas A&M Department of Athletics along with the 12th Man Foundation would like to welcome to its first two 2017 home games anyone affected by Hurricane Harvey – including its victims, first-responders, volunteers and other people that have offered aid in the ongoing Gulf Coast tragedy.

“Texas A&M University has always stood ready to help when called upon, and the events in Texas and the Gulf Coast present another opportunity for us to lend a hand,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We want to provide a brief reprieve to all of those affected by this tragedy, as well as extend an expression of gratitude to all of the first-responders and volunteers that are working so hard to help the region return to normalcy.”

Game dates and kickoff times are already set for the two games: Nicholls State on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. and Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the two games are available by visiting: http://12thman.com/bthoharvey. The free ticket offer will be available while supplies last.

Guests utilizing these tickets are encouraged to park for free and ride via GET TO THE GRID game day shuttles. Other parking options are available here: https://transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/grid.aspx

Texas A&M Athletics also encouraged people interested in assisting with the relief effort to support the American Red Cross, as well as BTHO Harvey www.BTHOHarvey.org>, which is a student-led relief initiative at Texas A&M University.

Here are three ways that people can help through BTHO Harvey:

A Blood Drive on Monday, September 4, hosted in the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field, from 10 a.m. –4 p.m. All who are able are encouraged to donate blood.

A Donation Rally is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Lot 100 (South side of Reed Arena)

You can drop off clothing at Cox-McFerrin Wednesday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Financial Donations to the American Red Cross through the BTHO Harvey initiative.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics