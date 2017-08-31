One Of Two Rescued Swimmers From Lake Bryan Last Saturday Has Died

From the Bryan police department:

On August 29, 2017 Nikhil Bhatia, 24 year old male from India, succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports Bhatia and three friends went to the lake and were swimming when Bhatia and a 25 year old female started to drown.

The other two friends flagged down a bystander at the lake.

The bystander pulled Bhatia out of the water while the Officer who had arrived on scene pulled the female out.

The bystander and the officer performed CPR on the two individuals until other officers and medical personnel arrived. At this time the female is still in very critical condition.

All four were International students at Texas A&M.