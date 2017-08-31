Mail Service Resumes In Bryan/College Station Area

Noon update:

Mail service has resumed in the twin cities.

College Station postmaster Roland Sanchez and Bryan postmaster Thomas Tone both said carriers hit the streets Thursday morning and retail operations are open at both post offices.

Sanchez said they received four trucks Wednesday night from their processing center in north Houston.

Sanchez says the answer to the most asked question is the mail will go out the same day it arrives from Houston.

His suggestion for the fastest way to send non-emergency mail not headed to the Houston area, is to use post offices outside the Houston processing zone. Those locations include Midway, Leona, Bremond, Milano, Rockdale, Giddings, and Carmine.

The Bryan postmaster had no comments about the four day mail suspension other than confirming service has resumed.

WTAW News also received a text from a listener that they received mail on Thursday in Benchley.

10:00 a.m. update:

Bryan mail carriers are working today, picking up and delivering mail.

The Bryan Post Office customer service window is open.

Thomas Tone, Bryan Postmaster, would not comment on where the mail is coming from.

———————–

Mail is usually processed in Houston to be delivered in Bryan College Station, and any other zip codes that begin with 778.

As of Thursday morning some local mail was being hand cancelled and moved between the cities of Bryan and College Station to serve PO Box customers only.

Generally it is believed, if nothing in the distribution network changes, mail will not be actually delivered to homes in the area until Monday September 11th.

Mail processed from other areas, such as Dallas is still being cancelled and sorted, but nothing has been said about getting that mail into Bryan College Station.

In any event, Post Office Box holders will be the first to get their mail service restored.

Twana Barber, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, said USPS is currently implementing plans to ensure customers in the impacted areas can receive their mail as quickly as possible. She could not provide additional details or a specific date of when mail service would start again.

Click below to hear Twana Barber visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

TwanaBarberUSPS083117