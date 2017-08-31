Harvey To Blame For U.S. Postal Service Suspending Service To And From B/CS Until Further Notice

UPDATE on August 31 at 7 a.m. – From the U.S. Postal Service:

HOUSTON, TX – In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both our employees and customers, the Postal Service is making temporary adjustments to its operations at all Post Offices/Stations/Branches and Finance Units within the 3-Digit ZIP Codes of 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777 and 778. This includes retail operations, mail delivery service, and mail collection. Business customers are advised that Business Mail Entry Units (BMEU) are included, as well as acceptance of drop shipments within these specified 3-Digit ZIP Codes.

The Postal Service will not provide shipment of live animals destined for the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes until further notice: 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777 and 778

All Priority Mail Express service to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes: 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777 and 778 is on hold until Friday, September 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

The Postal Service assures its customers that their mail has been secured and is safe until it can be delivered. As water recedes in the impacted areas and conditions improve, both mail delivery and retail services will be restored. We continue to monitor conditions and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If necessary, more information will be forthcoming regarding alternate locations where customers can retrieve mail and make postal purchases. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closures. The Postal Service will continue to work as quickly as possible to reopen those affected Post Offices.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website: www.usps.com.

UPDATE:

Nikki Johnson, Strategic Communications Specialist Gulf Atlantic/Houston Districts, said officials are currently meeting to work out the details of affected mail services routed through Houston. Johnson had no other information at this time.

From the U.S. Postal Service:

Last updated Aug. 28, 2017, 5 p.m. ET Houston Industry Alert:

The Southern Area and Houston District are announcing the following update to impacts from Hurricane Harvey. All Priority Mail Express service to the following 3-Digit ZIP Codes: 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 is suspended until Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Updated Closures/Impacted Offices are all Post Offices/Stations/Branches/Finance Units within the 3-Digit ZIP Codes of 770, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776 and 778 will suspend Retail Operations, Delivery Operations, BME Operations and Drop Shipments on Monday, August 28, 2017 until further notice.

Additionally, USPS has suspended retail operations, delivery operations, BME operations, and drop shipments at 17 locations. Nearly all are along or near the Gulf coast. An exception is the Iola post office.