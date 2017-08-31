Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle, and KBTX Thanks You AGAIN!

Bryan Broadcasting, The Eagle, and KBTX want to thank everyone who participated in Wednesday’s donation drive for Harvey victims.

Four trucks provided by Kent Moore Cabinets for the Brazos Valley Media Giving Back event arrived Thursday outside the NRG Center in downtown Houston.

More than 40 volunteers from Houston’s A&M Hometown Club and more than 10 volunteers from a Rotary group unloaded the donations.

A fifth truck, provided by The Eagle, went to Diaper.org in Houston to provide supplies to victims living in hotels, relatives, families, and in tents.

A sixth truck, provided by Little Guys Movers, is going to Rockport this weekend.